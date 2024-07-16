Severe thunderstorm watch for Kansas City area until 1 p.m.

UPDATE, 8:58 a.m. | The National Weather Service has expired a severe thunderstorm warning that had been in place for several Kansas City area counties until 9 a.m. A severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect until 1 p.m.

UPDATE, 8:50 a.m. | Sue Baird Cooper sent in video of this morning's storm as it blew through Linwood, Kansas, around 8 a.m. She captured one of her neighbor's trees struggling in the wind.

Linwood, Kansas, resident captures tree damage

UPDATE, 8:45 am. | This morning's storms have started to generate power outages. More than 2,400 Evergy customers were without power in Johnson County, Kansas and more than 1,100 customers were without power in Jackson County, Missouri, as of 8:45 a.m.

No widespread power outages were reported as of 8:45 a.m. for the Kansas City Board of Public Utilities (BPU).

UPDATE: 8:20 a.m. | The National Weather Service has issued a Thunderstorm Warning for parts of the KC metro area.

The warning includes Wyandotte, Southern Leavenworth, and Johnson counties in Kansas, and Cass, Clay, Platte and Jackson counties in Missouri until 9 a.m.

Severe thunderstorms, to include 70 mph wind gusts have been located.

Tree, roof, and power lines may be impacted.

The Kansas City area is included in a severe thunderstorm watch until 1 p.m. Tuesday.

KSHB 41 Weather meteorologist Lindsey Anderson says the storms are capable of strong winds, hail and very heavy rain.

NEW: A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for counties in pink until 1pm today! Storms capable of producing strong winds, hail & very heavy rain are likely into the afternoon.@kshb41 pic.twitter.com/Bi39I1E5Zs — Lindsey Anderson (@lnanderson) July 16, 2024

