Thunderstorm watch issued for parts of Kansas City until 8 p.m.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Several Kansas City-area counties are included in a Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued Wednesday afternoon.

The National Weather Service has issued the watch for portions of northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri until 8 p.m.

Leavenworth County in Kansas and Platte County in Missouri are included in the watch.

As of 2 p.m., a line of thunderstorms had formed just west of Topeka, Kansas, and St. Joseph, Missouri, and were moving east.

KSHB 41 Weather Chief Meteorologist Gary Lezak says the storms could continue east into the Kansas City area as the afternoon continues.

