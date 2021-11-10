Watch
Thunderstorm watch issued for parts of Kansas City until 8 p.m.

Gary Lezak/KSHB 41
A severe thunderstorm watch was issued for the western and northern parts of the Kansas City area around 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021.
Posted at 2:02 PM, Nov 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-10 15:02:41-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Several Kansas City-area counties are included in a Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued Wednesday afternoon.

The National Weather Service has issued the watch for portions of northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri until 8 p.m.

Leavenworth County in Kansas and Platte County in Missouri are included in the watch.

As of 2 p.m., a line of thunderstorms had formed just west of Topeka, Kansas, and St. Joseph, Missouri, and were moving east.

KSHB 41 Weather Chief Meteorologist Gary Lezak says the storms could continue east into the Kansas City area as the afternoon continues.

