Thunderstorms roll into Kansas City Tuesday morning

Gary Lezak/KSHB-TV
A picture of a shelf cloud in passing through the Kansas City area on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021.
Posted at 9:32 AM, Aug 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-31 11:13:18-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — UPDATE, 10:10 a.m. | Although not severe, the line of storms has affected power to some across the area. Evergy reports roughly 3,300 customers without power as of 10:15 a.m.

UPDATE, 9:52 a.m. | KSHB 41 Weather meteorologist Jeff Penner says an area of light to moderate rain will follow the initial storm activity through the morning.

EARLIER | A line of thunderstorms moved into the Kansas City area Tuesday morning.

The storms, which weren’t severe at the time, produced a shelf cloud along the front edge that could be seen from downtown.

KSHB 41 Weather meteorologist Lindsey Anderson said the storms are likely to bring gusty winds and a brief downpour.

The rain is set to move out later Tuesday morning.

