Thunderstorms roll into Kansas City Tuesday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — UPDATE, 10:10 a.m. | Although not severe, the line of storms has affected power to some across the area. Evergy reports roughly 3,300 customers without power as of 10:15 a.m.

UPDATE, 9:52 a.m. | KSHB 41 Weather meteorologist Jeff Penner says an area of light to moderate rain will follow the initial storm activity through the morning.

Nice thunderstorm moving through the Plaza. The very heavy rain will last 30 minutes followed by an hour of light to moderate rain followed by a nice afternoon with highs 75-80, some sunshine. ⁦@KSHB41⁩ pic.twitter.com/KxCqpirPu5 — Jeff Penner (@JeffPennerKSHB) August 31, 2021

EARLIER | A line of thunderstorms moved into the Kansas City area Tuesday morning.

The storms, which weren’t severe at the time, produced a shelf cloud along the front edge that could be seen from downtown.

KSHB 41 Weather meteorologist Lindsey Anderson said the storms are likely to bring gusty winds and a brief downpour.

The rain is set to move out later Tuesday morning.

