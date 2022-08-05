Thursday crash kills 3 teens, including 2 from Cass County, MO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two teens from Cleveland, Missouri, were killed in a crash Friday afternoon in Cedar County, Missouri, about two hours south of Kansas City.

Cleveland is about 30 miles south of Kansas City and is in Cass County.

A third teen, from south central Missouri, also died in the crash. Two other teens were injured and taken to a hospital in Springfield.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the five teens, all ages 18 to 19, were in a 2006 Toyota Scion when the car topped a hill around 4:30 p.m. on Highway B in Jericho Springs, Mo.

Troopers say the car became airborne and overturned, ejecting the three teens that were later identified as the victims that died.

