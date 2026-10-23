Ticket sales for 3rd Garth Brooks show in KC shut down due to 'excessive bot activity'

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Garth Brooks announced on social media Friday that "excessive bot activity" has led to ticket sales being shut down for his third show in Kansas City, Missouri.

Earlier this week it was announced Brooks had added a Saturday matinee show for Nov. 7 at the T-Mobile Center to his "Blame It All on My Roots" tour.

The tickets went on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, but Brooks' team took at social media around 10:35 a.m. to announce sales had been halted.

The post said Brooks and the promoters were evaluating how to move forward.

In an update at 10:49 a.m. Friday, Brooks said the bots were "out of hand."

"The bot situation is out of hand. It's been progressively getting worse on this tour. With that said, my concern is for the people who managed to buy tickets today for the third show in Kansas City before the bots crashed the on sale. I will personally look into what can be done. You have my word that all that can be done will be done. You have my deepest apologies for the results and my most sincere appreciation for your efforts today," Brooks said in a social media post.

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