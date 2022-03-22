Tickets go on sale for 13th annual Big Slick

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Tickets for the 13th annual Big Slick Celebrity Weekend go on sale this week.

The star-studded event is hosted by Kansas City natives Rob Riggle, Paul Rudd, Jason Sudeikis, David Koechner and Eric Stonestreet.

This year it is scheduled for June 24 and 25. All proceeds benefit pediatric cancer research at Children's Mercy Hospital.

Because of the pandemic, the last two years of the event were held virtually. This year, the event will once again be in person.

It consists of The Celebrity Classic, a softball game at Kauffman Stadium, and the Big Slick Party and Show at the T-Mobile Center.

The softball game will be held on Friday, June 24, at 5 p.m., and the Party and Show will be held on Saturday, June 25, at 8 p.m.

Big Slick insiders will be able to purchase tickets starting on Wednesday at 10 a.m. Information will arrive via email. The general public can purchase tickets starting Friday at 10 a.m.

Tickets for the Party and Show start at $75 and will be available online .

To attend the celebrity softball game, fans must have a ticket to the Kansas City Royals game that night. The celebrity game will take place beforehand and is open to anyone with a Royals ticket.

