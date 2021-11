KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas Citians up early Wednesday morning were treated to a combination of clouds and fog.

KSHB 41 meteorologist Wes Peery captured the clouds and fog on a pair of tower cameras pointed over downtown Kansas City.

Kansas City sunrise on November 3, 2021

KCMO sunrise on November 3, 2021

In addition to the clouds and fog, temperatures across the Kansas City area flirted with the freezing mark, dropping below 32 degrees in many spots.