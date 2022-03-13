Tips for adjusting your sleep schedule after daylight saving time

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As we spring an hour forward due to daylight saving time, a sleep doctor is giving tips on how to adjust your sleep schedule to the new change.

Dr. Abid Bhat, sleep medicine specialist at University Health, said it takes people five to seven days for our bodies to adjust to that one hour change.

The first helpful tip is start with the basics: don't bring your office into the bedroom.

"They are working on their office assignments or their deadlines in the bedroom. While you lose that connection between bed and sleep. Now this place is not your bedroom, it's your office room," Dr. Bhat said.

Another is staying active and ditching the caffeine and tobacco.

Dr. Bhat also said to schedule your time to handle stress. Don't try to fix your problems when you get into bed. Find a place outside the bedroom, during the morning or afternoon, to confront those problems.