KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Tonganoxie, Kansas, Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 6-year-old boy.

Kilas Hayden was last seen around 1:15 p.m. Saturday near Stonecreek and Hidden Valley.

Police say he has brown hair and brown eyes. Kilas weighs approximately 45 pounds.

He is believed to be wearing a black shirt with khaki shorts.

Anyone with information or who sees Kilas is asked to call 911.

