Tonganoxie police seek help to locate auto-theft suspect

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Tonganoxie Police Department is asking for help in finding an auto-theft suspect who is believed to have struck in multiple locations, including Tonganoxie, Leavenworth County and Basehor.

The department was involved in a pursuit with a vehicle used in the thefts but the pursuit was later terminated, according to a Facebook post .

The dark-colored vehicle has no license plate, front-end damage and a brake light out.

It maybe a Chevrolet Malibu from the 2000s and occupied by a white male in dark clothing.

The department asks anyone who sees the vehicle to call police.