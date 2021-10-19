Top 10 finalists revealed in Kansas City business competition

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — 10 finalists will get the chance to compete for the grand prize of the "AltCap Your Biz: Pitch Competition," and KSHB 41 has the exclusive honor of revealing which Kansas City area small businesses made the cut.

The top 10 finalists are:

(click each name to watch the business' pitch video)



On Nov. 10, each finalist will present a five-minute pitch in front of a panel of judges at Global Entrepreneurship Week. The judges will choose the winners that night.

The grand prize winner will get $20,000, double the prize of previous years. Second place will get $10,000 and third place will get $5,000.

There is also a fan favorite competition with a prize of $2,500. Starting Oct. 20, people can vote for their favorite business on the AltCap Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter pages.

AltCap is a Kansas City-based financial institution focused on providing resources and capital to underserved communities. It received 43 applications for its annual business pitch competition this year.

Learn more about AltCap and the competition here.