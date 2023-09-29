Top official from Saudi Arabian Embassy makes stop in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A top official from the Saudi Arabian diplomatic corp has spent the week making his rounds in Kansas and Missouri, including Kansas City on Thursday.

Fahad Nazer, an official spokesperson with the Saudi Arabian Embassy in Washington D.C. sat down with KSHB 41's Grant Stephens to discuss a number of topics.

Among the topics discussed include the kingdom's political, economic and cultural evolution.

Nazer said the kingdom is diversifying and focusing on more areas like tourism, all while expanding its energy sector beyond oil and into options with less climate change impacts.

"One of them is, we are investing in renewable energy — solar wind, but also green hydrogen," Nazer said. "And we've already actually begun exporting some green hydrogen to I believe, South Korea and Japan. At the same time, we are investing in electric vehicles."

Missouri exported more that $132 million in good and services to Saudi Arabia, according to recent data. Much of that was technology and mechanical parts.

For over 80 years, the United States and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia have had diplomatic relations, which continue growing every year.

To continue the strong relations, Nazer has been traveling across the country to speak with an array of organizations and topics.

Nazer also spoke to civic and business groups in Wichita this week.

—