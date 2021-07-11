Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Top Republicans campaign for Greitens' Missouri Senate bid

items.[0].image.alt
© 2018 Cable News Network, Inc.
Michael Thomas
<p>UNIVERSITY CITY, MO - FEBRUARY 22: Missouri Governor Eric Greitens addresses the crowd at Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery on February 22, 2017 in University City, Missouri. Greitens and US Vice President Mike Pence were on hand to speak to over 300 volunteers who helped cleanup after the recent vandalism. Since the beginning of the year, there has been a nationwide spike in incidents including bomb threats at Jewish community centers and reports of anti-semitic graffiti. (Photo: Michael Thomas/ Getty Images)</p>
Indicted Missouri governor to run radio ad warning of liberals 'hell-bent' on stopping his agenda
Posted at 3:28 PM, Jul 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-11 16:28:18-04

ROBERTSVILLE, Mo. — Several high-profile conservatives joined former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens at a rally for his U.S. Senate campaign.

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani and former New York City Police Commissioner Bernie Kerik joined Greitens at Saturday's campaign event in rural Franklin County. More than 200 people attended the rally for Greitens, who was forced from the governor's office by scandal just a year and a half into his tenure.

Greitens, 46, is vying to replace retiring Republican Sen. Roy Blunt in his return to politics.

After Greitens was elected governor in 2016, he was viewed as a rising Republican star who might run for president as a charismatic former Navy SEAL officer and Rhodes Scholar.

Greitens was indicted in February 2018 on an invasion-of-privacy charge in St. Louis for allegedly taking a compromising photo of a woman with whom he was having an affair and threatening to use it as blackmail.

Soon after he was charged, a Missouri House committee began investigating campaign finance issues, and Greitens faced a second felony charge accusing him of providing his political fundraiser with the donor list from a veterans charity he founded.

The invasion of privacy charge was dropped, but the prosecutor vowed to continue to pursue a case. A few weeks later, in June 2018, Greitens resigned and the fundraising charge was dropped as well.

Giuliani argued that Greitens had a successful track record as governor as he urged voters to support him.

"We need somebody who stands up for the truth," Giuliani said.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Your home for the Tokyo Olympics!