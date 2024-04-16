Tornado damage reported Tuesday morning near Smithville Lake

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Weather Service is reviewing the possibility that a tornado was the cause of storm damage Tuesday morning near Smithville Lake.

KSHB 41’s weather team estimates a storm capable of producing a tornado moved through just south of the lake around 10:13 a.m.

Early damage reports include an overturned camper at the Camp Branch campground, a roof blown off at the KC Trap Shooters Association Building (6420 NE 176th Street), downed power lines near Mt. Olivet Road and NE 144th Street, and trees down in the 17900 block of Collins Road.

A Clay County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said no injuries have been reported from Tuesday morning’s storms.

The Platte-Clay Electric Cooperative outage map shows nearly 400 customers without power in roughly the same area just east of Smithville and south of the lake.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

