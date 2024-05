KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A tornado was spotted near the Joplin Airport in Carl Junction, Missouri, authorities confirmed.

No injuries were reported during the storm, which was reported about 1:40 p.m. Thursday, according to Carl Junction police and fire crews.

Minor damage was reported in the area to homes and trees.

Some homes sustained roof damage.

The Joplin Airport is about four miles north from Joplin.

—