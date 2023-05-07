Tornado-warned storm leaves trail of damage in Trenton, Missouri, Saturday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A line of severe storms wreaked havoc in northern Missouri Saturday night, including immense damage in Trenton, Missouri.

Glen Briggs, the emergency manager of Grundy County, tells KSHB 41 News Trenton, Missouri, has sustained serious wind damage. Until the National Weather Service confirms, it remains unknown if a tornado caused the damage.

The area also saw palm-sized hail.

As of 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Briggs could not confirm any injuries.

Earlier in the evening, at around 8:12 p.m., Briggs confirmed a house on SW 52 and Highway 6 had collapsed.

Briggs says a couple of buildings on the west side of Trenton were picked up and thrown. He was unable to make out what the structures were due to the damage.

Also of note, Briggs approximates five structures on the west side of Trenton had significant roof damage — he believes one or two of those structures were homes.

In downtown Trenton, Wesley United Methodist Church sustained wind damage. A Wesley United churchgoer, Martha McKee, shared photos with KSHB 41 News documenting the damage.

Wesley United Methodist Church

The church's pastor, Steve Martin, says community members are using tarps to cover the "big gaping holes" in the sanctuary.

In addition to the church, Briggs reports several windows were blown out of buildings in downtown Trenton.

