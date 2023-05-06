Tornado watch in effect over northern Missouri

5:21 p.m. | A few supercells in northern Missouri have the attention of Wes Peery. But while he says the storms are rotating enough to drop large hail, there is no sign of tornadoes at this time.

5:15pm--A couple of supercells in northern MO have our attention. They're roating just enough to drop large hail but no tornadoes yet.#mowx pic.twitter.com/2PKzytVvP9 — Wes Peery (@WesWeather) May 6, 2023

5:07 p.m. | Around 4:40 p.m., KSHB 41 Weather's Wes Peery forecasted possible golf-ball-sized hail in northern Missouri near Maryville.

Shortly after, NWS KC shared a photo of large hail from a Skidmore, Missouri, resident.

Storms in northern MO are producing large hail. https://t.co/UlNWuzFDVh — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) May 6, 2023

4:14 p.m. | The National Weather Service of Kansas City has issued a tornado watch over northern Missouri until 11 p.m. Saturday.

The affected area includes Maryville, Bethany, Trenton and Chillicothe.

KSHB 41 Weather

Tornadoes, tennis-ball-sized hail and wind gusts up to 70 mph are possible, per NWS.

KSHB 41 meteorologist Wes Peery said the storms will be developing over the next few hours, so residents in the affected area should remain alert.

4PM-- A TORNADO WATCH is in effect for northern MO, including Maryville, Bethany, Trenton, and Chillicothe.



Storms will be developing here over the next few hours, be on the lookout for warnings! #mowx #kswx #kcwx pic.twitter.com/T94PYj0c7s — Wes Peery (@WesWeather) May 6, 2023

This is a developing story and may be updated.

—