Tornado watch in effect over northern Missouri

KSHB 14 Weather
Posted at 4:14 PM, May 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-06 18:21:28-04

5:21 p.m. | A few supercells in northern Missouri have the attention of Wes Peery. But while he says the storms are rotating enough to drop large hail, there is no sign of tornadoes at this time.

5:07 p.m. | Around 4:40 p.m., KSHB 41 Weather's Wes Peery forecasted possible golf-ball-sized hail in northern Missouri near Maryville.

Shortly after, NWS KC shared a photo of large hail from a Skidmore, Missouri, resident.

4:14 p.m. | The National Weather Service of Kansas City has issued a tornado watch over northern Missouri until 11 p.m. Saturday.

The affected area includes Maryville, Bethany, Trenton and Chillicothe.

Tornadoes, tennis-ball-sized hail and wind gusts up to 70 mph are possible, per NWS.

KSHB 41 meteorologist Wes Peery said the storms will be developing over the next few hours, so residents in the affected area should remain alert.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

