Tornado watch issued for counties in northwest MO, east KS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As severe storms blanket the Kansas City area Tuesday evening into the night, KSHB is tracking the path and providing updates on advisories.

5:15 p.m. | A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued until 6 p.m. for Atchison, Holt and Nodaway counties in Missouri.

Ping pong ball-sized hail and 60 mph wind gusts are possible, per NWS.

KSHB 41 Weather

4:50 p.m. | Shortly after, the National Weather Service confirmed a tornado in Pottawatomie County near Westmoreland.

Residential structures on the west side of the city were damaged, per NWS.

KSHB 41 Weather

4:45 p.m. | A tornado warning was issued around 4:38 p.m. for Nemaha County, which is northwest of Atchison County.

KSHB 41 Weather

4:40 p.m. | KSHB 41 meteorologist Cassie Wilson said the storm looks to be capable of producing 2" hail and 70 mph winds.

She also said she is watching closely for the impact in Atchison and Doniphan counties in the 5 p.m. hour.

KSHB 41 Weather

4:30 p.m. | A tornado watch has been issued for counties in northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri, excluding the immediate area surrounding downtown Kansas City, until 11 p.m. Tuesday.

Affected counties include Andrew, Atchison, Buchanan, DeKalb, Gentry, Holt, Nodaway and Worth in Missouri.

Atchison and Doniphan counties in Kansas are included in the watch, too.

