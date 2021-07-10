Watch
Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Kansas City metro

KSHB
Posted at 8:36 PM, Jul 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-09 23:07:30-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — UPDATE, 10:02 p.m. | Missouri, Kansas, Iowa and Nebraska are now under a severe thunderstorm watch, according to the National Weather Service.

The watch is in effect until 5 a.m.

Damaging winds are the biggest concern as the storms pass through the metro.

UPDATE, 9:22 p.m. | A severe thunderstorm watch is expected for the Kansas City area.

41 Action News Meteorologist Wes Peery said it could include northeastern Kansas and northwestern Missouri.

EARLIER | The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for northern Missouri, excluding the Kansas City metro.

The watch is in effect until 2 a.m. and could include large hail and winds of more than 70 miles per hour.

Portions of Illinois are also included in the watch.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

