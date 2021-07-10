Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Kansas City metro

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — UPDATE, 10:02 p.m. | Missouri, Kansas, Iowa and Nebraska are now under a severe thunderstorm watch, according to the National Weather Service.

The watch is in effect until 5 a.m.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska until 5 AM CDT pic.twitter.com/MH8hwuja3n — NWS Omaha (@NWSOmaha) July 10, 2021

Damaging winds are the biggest concern as the storms pass through the metro.

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH in effect until 5am including metro #KC.



The main hazard for these is damaging wind gusts but a couple brief tornadoes and hail are also possible.



Storms move into the metro between 3-5am. #mowx #kswx #kcwx pic.twitter.com/cBbpGCch6E — Wes Peery-41 Action News (@WesWeather) July 10, 2021

UPDATE, 9:22 p.m. | A severe thunderstorm watch is expected for the Kansas City area.

41 Action News Meteorologist Wes Peery said it could include northeastern Kansas and northwestern Missouri.

9:20pm-- Severe thunderstorm watch coming soon for NE Kansas and NW MO, likely including part of metro #KC.#mowx #kswx #kcwx pic.twitter.com/niXCbqzkox — Wes Peery-41 Action News (@WesWeather) July 10, 2021

EARLIER | The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for northern Missouri, excluding the Kansas City metro.

The watch is in effect until 2 a.m. and could include large hail and winds of more than 70 miles per hour.

A TORNADO WATCH is in effect for northern Missouri, not including the KC Metro.



In addition to the threat of a few tornadoes, very large hail, and 70+ MPH wind gusts are possible in this yellow area. #mowx #kcwx pic.twitter.com/MxakUu2hYE — Wes Peery-41 Action News (@WesWeather) July 10, 2021

Portions of Illinois are also included in the watch.

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Illinois and Missouri until 2 AM CDT pic.twitter.com/C7tKahKJP5 — NWS Tornado (@NWStornado) July 10, 2021

