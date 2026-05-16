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Tornado watch issued for northern parts of KSHB 41 viewing area until 11 p.m.

Get the latest Kansas City weather forecast updates at any time from the KSHB 41 News weather team of Caleb Chevalier, Wes Peery, Jeff Penner and Lauren Rainson.
KSHB 41 Weather Update
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KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The northern part of the KSHB 41 News viewing area is now included in a tornado watch through 11 p.m. Saturday.

A cluster of storms developed in the area late Saturday afternoon, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a handful of severe thunderstorm warnings.

Check back throughout the night for additional weather updates.

If a tornado warning is issued, you can watch live coverage in the video player below.

LINK | KSHB 41 Interactive Radar
LINK | KSHB 41 Severe Weather Alerts
LINK | KSHB 41 Weather

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