Tornado watch issued for northern parts of KSHB 41 viewing area until 11 p.m.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The northern part of the KSHB 41 News viewing area is now included in a tornado watch through 11 p.m. Saturday.

A cluster of storms developed in the area late Saturday afternoon, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a handful of severe thunderstorm warnings.

Tornado Watch in effect for northern Missouri until 11 PM. pic.twitter.com/7KUtpMyjhW — Caleb Chevalier (@MetCalebC) May 16, 2026

Check back throughout the night for additional weather updates.

If a tornado warning is issued, you can watch live coverage in the video player below.