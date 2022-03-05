Watch
Tornado Watch issued for northwestern, central Missouri counties

Severe Thunderstorm Warning also affecting metro
KSHB 41 Weather
Posted at 5:38 PM, Mar 05, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two tornado watches have been issued for northwestern and central Missouri counties.

The first Tornado Watch issued until 8 p.m. includes Andrew and DeKalb counties.

An additional Tornado Watch in effect until 9 p.m. affects Lafayette, Ray, Caldwell, Pettis, Carroll and Johnson counties.

The National Weather Service advises ping pong ball-sized hail and wind gusts up to 70 mph are possible under these watches.

KSHB 41 Weather meteorologist Wes Peery also advises those in Caldwell, Clay, Clinton and Ray counties to beware of incoming hail as those counties are under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 6:30 p.m.

Linn and Livingston counties are also under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 6:30 p.m.

As of just before 6 p.m., Peery reported four Severe Thunderstorm Warnings in effect over the metro. He described the storms as "quickly moving" with capabilities of quarter-sized hail.

Peery's list of approximate storm arrival times started with Pleasant Hill around 6:09 p.m. and ended with Kirksville around 7:34 p.m.

An update around 6:10 p.m. extended the Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Cass, Jackson, Johnson, Lafayette and Ray counties until 6:45 p.m.

The "big line of storms" continued to make its way through Missouri with arrival times projected between 6:30-7:41 p.m.

