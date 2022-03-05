Tornado Watch issued for northwestern, central Missouri counties

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two tornado watches have been issued for northwestern and central Missouri counties.

The first Tornado Watch issued until 8 p.m. includes Andrew and DeKalb counties.

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Iowa, Missouri and Nebraska until 8 PM CST pic.twitter.com/zb6Kvt7nhV — NWS Tornado (@NWStornado) March 5, 2022

An additional Tornado Watch in effect until 9 p.m. affects Lafayette, Ray, Caldwell, Pettis, Carroll and Johnson counties.

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Missouri until 9 PM CST pic.twitter.com/53szKbd6Nt — NWS Tornado (@NWStornado) March 5, 2022

The National Weather Service advises ping pong ball-sized hail and wind gusts up to 70 mph are possible under these watches.

KSHB 41 Weather meteorologist Wes Peery also advises those in Caldwell, Clay, Clinton and Ray counties to beware of incoming hail as those counties are under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 6:30 p.m.

5:45pm--Heads up on some incoming hail!



Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Caldwell, Clay, Clinton, Ray [MO] till 6:30 PM #mowx pic.twitter.com/THII2aRTHT — Wes Peery (@WesWeather) March 5, 2022

Linn and Livingston counties are also under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 6:30 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Linn, Livingston [MO] till 6:30 PM#mowx pic.twitter.com/V7AoSiYvuq — Wes Peery (@WesWeather) March 5, 2022

As of just before 6 p.m., Peery reported four Severe Thunderstorm Warnings in effect over the metro. He described the storms as "quickly moving" with capabilities of quarter-sized hail.

5:56pm--Starting to get a little busy now with 4 severe thunderstorm warnings in effect, northeast of Kansas City.



These are all quickly moving northeast and capable of 60mph wind gusts and quarter size hail #mowx pic.twitter.com/p60HB7Vr68 — Wes Peery (@WesWeather) March 5, 2022

Peery's list of approximate storm arrival times started with Pleasant Hill around 6:09 p.m. and ended with Kirksville around 7:34 p.m.

6:02pm--STORM ARRIVAL TIMES



A line of showers and storms has formed east of Kansas City, this line is quickly moving northeast and could drop large hail, have strong wind gusts. #MOWX pic.twitter.com/lUKkqHTlQQ — Wes Peery (@WesWeather) March 6, 2022

An update around 6:10 p.m. extended the Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Cass, Jackson, Johnson, Lafayette and Ray counties until 6:45 p.m.

6:10PM--Heads up Warrensburg, Sedalia, Marshall!



Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Cass, Jackson, Johnson, Lafayette, Ray [MO] till 6:45 PM #mowx pic.twitter.com/SAkQAtNiUG — Wes Peery (@WesWeather) March 6, 2022

The "big line of storms" continued to make its way through Missouri with arrival times projected between 6:30-7:41 p.m.