Tornado watch issued for parts of eastern KS, northwestern MO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A tornado watch has been issued for parts of eastern Kansas and northwestern Missouri until 11 p.m. Monday.

Atchison and Doniphan counties in Kansas are included as well as Atchison and Holt counties in Missouri.

The National Weather Service said scattered hail up to two inches in size is likely as well as wind gusts up to 75 mph.

A couple of strong tornadoes may also be possible.

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska until 11 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/zVPuScrI8z — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) May 6, 2024

