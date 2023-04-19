Tornado watch issued for parts of Kansas, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for parts of Kansas and Missouri until 11 p.m. Wednesday.

The watch included both Maryville and St. Joseph in Missouri.

In Kansas, Topeka and Manhattan are included, among others.

A TORNADO WATCH is in effect for NW Missouri & NE Kansas until 11pm.



Storms move into the watch area after 6pm capable of very large hail, damaging wind, tornadoes.



KC Metro: storms are possible after midnight, more likely early Thursday, low severe threat. #mowx #kswx #kcwx pic.twitter.com/S2Ng6THuD3 — Wes Peery (@WesWeather) April 19, 2023

During this time, a few tornadoes, hail and winds with gusts up to 75 miles per hour are possible.

The immediate Kansas City area wasn't included.

