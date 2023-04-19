Watch Now
Tornado watch issued for parts of Kansas, Missouri

Wes Peery/KSHB
Posted at 3:55 PM, Apr 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-19 16:55:13-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for parts of Kansas and Missouri until 11 p.m. Wednesday.

The watch included both Maryville and St. Joseph in Missouri.

In Kansas, Topeka and Manhattan are included, among others.

During this time, a few tornadoes, hail and winds with gusts up to 75 miles per hour are possible.

The immediate Kansas City area wasn't included.

