Tornado watch issued for parts of NE Kansas, NW Missouri through midnight

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Residents in parts of northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri are keeping close tabs on the weather tonight as storms are starting to develop in central Kansas.

LINK | Latest forecast update

LINK | Latest watches, warnings

LINK | Interactive Radar

If a tornado warning is issued within the KSHB 41 viewing area, our live coverage will be shown in the video player below.

—

UPDATE, 5 p.m. | The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for parts of northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri through midnight. While the watch includes portions of the KSHB 41 viewing area, the immediate Kansas City area is not included in the watch.

5pm MON--A tornado watch is in effect for NW Missouri and NE Kansas until midnight.



Storms will move through this area 6pm-12am capable of tornadoes, damaging wind gusts, and large hail.



Storms with a lower threat of severe move through the KC Metro 12-3am#mowx #kcwx #kswx pic.twitter.com/rZSfdBhOtO — Wes Peery (@WesWeather) April 28, 2025

UPDATE, 4 p.m. | Here's the latest weather forecast video from KSHB 41 Weather's Wes Peery: