Tornado watch issued for parts of NE Kansas, NW Missouri through midnight

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Residents in parts of northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri are keeping close tabs on the weather tonight as storms are starting to develop in central Kansas.

LINK | Latest forecast update
LINK | Latest watches, warnings
LINK | Interactive Radar

If a tornado warning is issued within the KSHB 41 viewing area, our live coverage will be shown in the video player below.

UPDATE, 5 p.m. | The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for parts of northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri through midnight. While the watch includes portions of the KSHB 41 viewing area, the immediate Kansas City area is not included in the watch.

UPDATE, 4 p.m. | Here's the latest weather forecast video from KSHB 41 Weather's Wes Peery:

KSHB 41 Weather Update

