KSHB 41 Weather | Severe weather possible Monday night

WEATHER HEADLINES



Warm & humid Monday with wind gusts up to 40 mph

Watching Monday night for a severe weather threat across the region

More rain and thunderstorm chances with a lower severe threat Tuesday-Thursday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Partly cloudy, windy, warm and humid. We will be watching for the chance of severe thunderstorms during the evening (after 5 PM) and overnight.

High: 80º

Wind: S 20-30 mph, gusts 40 mph

Tonight: Scattered storms possible after midnight. Turning cooler behind the cold front moving in overnight.

Low: 52º

Wind: S-NW 10-20 mph

Tuesday: Cooler with periods of showers and thunderstorms, mainly south of Kansas City.

High: 67º

Wind: NE 5-15 mph

Wednesday: A good chance to see periods of showers and thunderstorms. The severe threat is low to none.

Low: 55º High: 68º

Wind: S-SE 5-15 mph

