KSHB 41 Weather | Severe weather possible Monday night

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Warm & humid Monday with wind gusts up to 40 mph
- Watching Monday night for a severe weather threat across the region
- More rain and thunderstorm chances with a lower severe threat Tuesday-Thursday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Monday: Partly cloudy, windy, warm and humid. We will be watching for the chance of severe thunderstorms during the evening (after 5 PM) and overnight.
High: 80º
Wind: S 20-30 mph, gusts 40 mph
Tonight: Scattered storms possible after midnight. Turning cooler behind the cold front moving in overnight.
Low: 52º
Wind: S-NW 10-20 mph
Tuesday: Cooler with periods of showers and thunderstorms, mainly south of Kansas City.
High: 67º
Wind: NE 5-15 mph
Wednesday: A good chance to see periods of showers and thunderstorms. The severe threat is low to none.
Low: 55º High: 68º
Wind: S-SE 5-15 mph
