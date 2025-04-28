Watch Now
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | Severe weather possible Monday night

A few storms may develop after 5 p.m.
Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Warm & humid Monday with wind gusts up to 40 mph
  • Watching Monday night for a severe weather threat across the region
  • More rain and thunderstorm chances with a lower severe threat Tuesday-Thursday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Partly cloudy, windy, warm and humid. We will be watching for the chance of severe thunderstorms during the evening (after 5 PM) and overnight.
High: 80º
Wind: S 20-30 mph, gusts 40 mph

Tonight: Scattered storms possible after midnight. Turning cooler behind the cold front moving in overnight.
Low: 52º
Wind: S-NW 10-20 mph

Tuesday: Cooler with periods of showers and thunderstorms, mainly south of Kansas City.
High: 67º
Wind: NE 5-15 mph

Wednesday: A good chance to see periods of showers and thunderstorms. The severe threat is low to none.
Low: 55º High: 68º
Wind: S-SE 5-15 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.