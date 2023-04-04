Tornado watch issued for parts of northern, central Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for parts of northern and central Missouri until 10 p.m. on Tuesday night.

During this time, tornadoes are possible along with hail and gusts up to 70 mph.

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Illinois, Iowa and Missouri until 10 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/UM1kCcUYk8 — NWS Tornado (@NWStornado) April 4, 2023

The immediate Kansas City area wasn't included, but Columbia and areas to the north and east of the metro are included on the edge of the watch area.

