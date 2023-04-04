Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Tornado watch issued for parts of northern, central Missouri

Tornado Watch
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
National Weather Service
Tornado Watch.
Tornado Watch
Posted at 3:03 PM, Apr 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-04 16:04:11-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for parts of northern and central Missouri until 10 p.m. on Tuesday night.

During this time, tornadoes are possible along with hail and gusts up to 70 mph.

The immediate Kansas City area wasn't included, but Columbia and areas to the north and east of the metro are included on the edge of the watch area.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360.jpg

Buy tickets to School Day now!