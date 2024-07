KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for parts of northern Missouri until 9 p.m.

Included in the watch are Adair, Gentry, Grundy, Harrison, Mercer, Putnam, Schuyler, Sullivan and Worth counties.

During this time, tornadoes, wind gusts up to 70 mph and two-inch hail are possible.

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Illinois, Iowa and Missouri until 9 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/dL1NrieWvW — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) July 2, 2024

