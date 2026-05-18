Tornado watch issued for parts of northwest Missouri through 3 a.m.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Parts of northwest Missouri were included in a tornado watch Sunday night through 3 a.m. Monday.

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Parts of southern and central Iowa and extreme northeast Kansas are also included in the watch.

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SUN 8PM—Tornado watch in effect until 3am for northern Missouri.



Say it ain’t so for this area, they were battered with storms last night



Storms will move into the KC metro after midnight , biggest threat is damaging wind gusts. Can’t rule out some hail or brief tornado near KC pic.twitter.com/dZycpMgDgF — Wes Peery (@WesWeather) May 18, 2026

The immediate Kansas City metro is not included in the watch.

The National Weather Service says a couple of tornadoes are possible within the area. Hail up to the size of ping pong balls and wind gusts up to 80 miles per hour are possible.

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