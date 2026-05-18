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Tornado watch issued for parts of northwest Missouri through 3 a.m.

Get the latest Kansas City weather forecast updates at any time from the KSHB 41 News weather team of Caleb Chevalier, Wes Peery, Jeff Penner and Lauren Rainson.
KSHB 41 Weather Update
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KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Parts of northwest Missouri were included in a tornado watch Sunday night through 3 a.m. Monday.

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Parts of southern and central Iowa and extreme northeast Kansas are also included in the watch.

If KSHB breaks into programming for live weather updates, you can watch in the video player below:

The immediate Kansas City metro is not included in the watch.

The National Weather Service says a couple of tornadoes are possible within the area. Hail up to the size of ping pong balls and wind gusts up to 80 miles per hour are possible.

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