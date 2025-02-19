Tow truck drivers busy in Kansas City, Missouri, recovering cars from ditches and crashes

The Kansas City metro just got hit with another winter storm, and like previous winter storms, roads are slick and difficult to drive on.

This week's snow and record low temperatures mean some, but not all, Kansas Citians can stay home and spend less time on the roads.

James Callaway is not one of those people staying at home.

"I want to be ready to go get them," James Callaway said.

Jake Weller

Callaway is a tow truck driver with Recovery Towing.

Snow days are work days.

"This is my busiest winter, where you got to come in at 1 a.m., and then you don't get off until 12 in the evening," Callaway said. "It's been pretty busy on (Tuesday) from jump starts, to wrecks, to people sliding off in ditches."

The cold temperatures create an extra challenge as the cold can freeze some of Callaway's equipment.

"It takes hydraulic fluid and that hydraulic fluid gets cold," Callaway said. "You got to sit here sometimes and push the button and let it idle itself."

Dangerous drivers are another challenge for tow truck drivers.

"Nobody wants to take their time, everybody's in a hurry to get somewhere," Callaway said. "You can slide more in this light snow. It gets like ice and it's dangerous."

Callaway has a message for anyone getting out on the roads this week.

"Honor us tow truck drivers doing our job, because our life is in danger the same way theirs is," Callaway said.

But it's not all work and no fun for Callaway. His partner, Carla Hunt, rides shotgun and keeps the cab warm.

Jake Weller

"This is my co-pilot," Callaway said. "She keeps me laughing, we talk, go eat, joke at each other. Sooner or later she's going to be hooking cars, too."

Callaway has spent 25 years with Recovery Towing and it's his warm heart that keeps him going in the cold.

"I used to play tow trucks when I was a little kid," Callaway said. "So I said when I get older, I'm going to start driving a tow truck," Callaway said. "That's what I'm out here to do. I'm not out here to cheat anybody or break anybody. I'm just here to help."

