Tow truck operator files civil rights lawsuit against KCPD

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City-area tow lot owner and operator has filed a civil lawsuit in federal court alleging that members of the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department violated his civil rights.

In the lawsuit against KCPD, the Board of Police Commissioners, and other individually named officers, Allen Bloodworth alleges his rights were violated in connection to an incident in March 2019.

In that incident, Bloodworth alleges a police tactical team executed a no-knock warrant at his property, throwing him to the ground and restraining him with plastic zip ties despite the fact that he was not the subject of the warrant and was never charged in the arrest.

In the same incident, Bloodworth alleges police shot and killed his dog during the execution of the warrant.

Bloodworth also alleges that when he returned to his property following the arrest, he noticed several items had been taken and allegedly later lost by police.

Bloodworth alleges that the police actions were part of an effort to harass and intimidate him.

Last December , Jackson County, Missouri, Prosecuting Attorney Jean Peters Baker announced she was dropping more than 30 forgery charges against Bloodworth after her office uncovered an audio recording involving the head of the police union.

In the December announcement, Baker’s office said they had launched an investigation into Bloodworth in 2017, which led to charges being filed in September 2019.

During the course of the investigation, Bloodworth presented prosecutors an audio recording he had with KCPD Sgt. Brad Lemon, president of the Fraternal Order of Police.

In the recording from 2019, Lemon can be heard discussing the towing of his niece's car.

Bloodworth tells Lemon the vehicle can only be released to the registered owner or someone designated by the owner.

The court documents state Lemon did not have proof of designation.

"So, didn't we investigate you at property crimes a couple years ago for felonies for doing stuff like this?" Lemon asks Bloodworth in the recording.

The prosecutor's office said the words uttered next amounted to a threat against Bloodworth.

"It’s game on, we’ll start the same routine with you then," Lemon said in part in the recording presented.

Shortly after, Lemon mentioned his position with the police union.

The full recording was not released by the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office.

"The clear implication was that, if Defendant refused to give Mr. Lemon the car, Mr. Lemon would use his influence in the police department and union to bring law enforcement action against Defendant," the notice of dismissal from the prosecutor's office read.

Thursday’s lawsuit seeks damages of at least $75,000.

A KCPD spokesperson said the department generally doesn't comment on pending civil litigation.

