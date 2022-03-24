Town Center Plaza in Leawood will include Perry's Steakhouse

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A new Leawood restaurant development will host Kansas' first Perry's Steakhouse location.

The development will be located in the parking lot on the north side of Leawood’s Town Center Plaza.

The Texas-based chain said in a release that the new location would open in early 2024.

“Our team is so excited for the opportunity to introduce Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille to Kansas City, known for its love of great steaks and great steakhouses,” Chris Perry, founder and owner of Perry’s Restaurants, said in the release. “As we look forward to unveiling our approach—wrapped in a beautiful restaurant design and an award-winning menu—we can’t wait to call Kansas City home and welcome our new guests.”

When the up-scale restaurant is open, it will operate Monday-Thursday from 4-10 p.m., Friday from 10:30 a.m. - 10 p.m. and Saturday from 4-10 p.m.

