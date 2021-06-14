Watch
Town Center Plaza management group files for bankruptcy

Posted at 1:53 PM, Jun 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-14 14:53:41-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The company in charge of management and leasing at Leawood's Town Center Plaza & Crossing has filed for bankruptcy.

Washington Prime Group, which manages mall properties across the U.S., filed the Chapter 11 bankruptcy claim on Sunday.

While Town Center Plaza is not listed under the management group's current bankruptcy cases, nearly 90 other properties were listed.

The filing cites over $1 billion in debts owed to outside businesses.

Washington Prime Group made proposals to pay back creditors and reorganize the group in order to keep operating the properties.

