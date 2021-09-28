Town hall meeting Tuesday to gather feedback on Overland Park farmer’s market

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — City leaders in Overland Park, Kansas, will host a town hall Tuesday night to gather public feedback and input on plans to redevelop the farmer’s market pavilion downtown.

The city asked private developers to submit proposals on how to form a public-private partnership to recreate the pavilion at 7950 Marty St. while adding mixed-use development, a public gathering space and improved parking.

‘It would be nice if it were a year-around type of enclosure,” explained Karen Greenwood, manager of Ten Thousand Villages and regular farmer’s market shopper. “We don’t have a grocery store down here. Why not have a local grocery store with our farmer’s market?”

After a 2017 study of the farmer’s market, the city decided to keep its permanent location downtown.

The market has temporarily taken place in the parking lot of the nearby Matt Ross Community Center during COVID-19 for social distancing reasons.

Tuesday, members of the public can attend the town hall meeting at the Matt Ross Community Center beginning at 7 p.m.

The city plans to create a virtual feedback option for people who cannot or do not want to attend an in-person event.

Developers must submit proposals by Oct. 29, 2021. The city hopes to choose a partner sometime in early 2022.

