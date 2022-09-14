Town hall meeting Wednesday night to address Overland Park Farmers’ Market improvements

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — During a town hall meeting Wednesday night the public can provide feedback on a conceptual plan to improve the Overland Park, Kansas, Farmers’ Market complex.

The complex at 7950 Marty Street was built in 1991. Despite discussions in 2017 to move the market, the city decided to keep the farmers’ market in its same location, but wants to explore improvement and expansion options .

The city selected Copaken Brooks as a development partner for the project. The commercial real estate agency created a conceptual plan for the site.

The plan proposes several changes:



Enclosing most of the farmers’ market pavilion

Building a 240 space parking garage north of the pavilion

Adding market vendor stalls to that parking garage

Transforming part of Overland Park Drive, which is basically an alley on the west side of the pavilion, into a gathering place with an improved transition from the market to Santa Fe Drive, downtown’s main commercial road.

Partnering with a private developer to construct an office building on the east side of Marty Street, across from the pavilion.

Despite selecting Copaken Brooks as a partner, the city has no obligation to commit to this specific plan. Staff members hope input from residents, vendors and shoppers will shape a best approach to improving the facility.

The city has already set aside $5.5 million for this project.

Wednesday’s meeting begins at 7 p.m. at the Matt Ross Community Center at 8101 Marty St. It will include a presentation from Copaken Brooks followed by a guided discussion.

The city will launch an online survey Thursday to gather feedback from people who were unable to attend Wednesday’s meeting. The design team also plans to be present at the market Saturday, Sept. 17 to gather additional input. Copaken Brooks will present revised plans based on the input it receives at a meeting Oct. 20.