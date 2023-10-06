Town Topic Hamburgers cashes in on recent star-studded concerts in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — According to Visit KC, $80 million in economic revenue was generated recently in Kansas City, Missouri, all because of concerts.

Below are some the numbers released by Visit KC on revenue from concerts:



Taylor Swift (two nights): $47.8 million

Beyoncé: $16.1 million

Ed Sheeran: $9.6 million

Stevie Nicks and Billy Joel: $7.2 million

Visit KC says these economic impact estimates are generated using an industry model designed to forecast net new money being brought into a city during a festival or live event.

Areas that usually benefit from new spending during major events include:



Hotels

Short-term rentals

Restaurants/dining

Transportation companies

Gas stations

Rental car agencies

Event venues

Rideshare services

Retail establishments

One of those places that saw a little uptick from concert booms is Kansas City’s own Town Topic Hamburgers.

“If you come to KC, you have to come to Town Topic,” said Ana Gonzales, a waitress for the past decade at the burger joint.

Whether it's after a game, a concert, when someone is getting off work, or early in the morning, it'll always be open.

That message got out.

“This week has been sweet, very sweet,” Gonzales said.

For the last decade, she has seen many people come through their late-night spot.

But there’s some people that you just can’t forget.

“Special guest Cardi B showed up Sunday,” she said. “So we’re just a hot topic right now. She paid for a few customers and she was very humble.”

Superstar Cardi B stopped by the burger joint after catching Beyoncé at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

The thrill of the big concert extended off the stage and into downtown KCMO.

“The next day was crazy, everybody came in ... they wanted the Cardi B special, whatever she had," Gonzales said. "The following day, Tuesday, [it was] back to regular business, nothing major."

That late-night buzz is revenue Town Topic expects to see, and counts on.

“We definitely see a bit of it. Especially after concerts, you pull up and there will be a line all the way waiting to eat,” Gonzales said. “I would expect us to rise, especially with the Ferris Wheel coming up, its looking so much better down here — hopefully our line goes that way and that way.”

