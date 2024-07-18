Township of Rosedale offers young teens summer jobs, mentorships since 1997

KSHB 41 reporter Megan Abundis covers Kansas City, including neighborhoods in the southern parts of the city. Have a story idea to share with Megan? Send her a tip.

For the last 150 years, Rosedale’s township has claimed their strength as community engagement.

"It’s a very nice community, a lot of landmarks like the arch," said Niko Kunakhovich, a 15-year-old from Rosedale.

Erin Stryka is the executive drector of the Rosedale Development Association.

"It is the best job, because it is the best neighborhood," Stryka said.

Stryka says between the benefits of the landmarks, green spaces, and trail systems of Rosedale, the community's teenagers also have a community engagement advantage.

“Most places won’t hire you before you are 16 years old, but we have lots and lots of kids who want to get work experience," Stryka said.

Since 1997, for a few hours a week, Rosedale businesses have partnered with younger teenagers, giving them jobs so that they know what the workforce is like.

Through a grant from the BPU, businesses provide six weeks of work experience and teens get paid $14 an hour.

"Once you have had one job, it’s so much easier to get experience," she said.

So from their hometown backyard, teens are working across Rosedale offices, coffee shops, salons, the Vox Theatre, and summer camps.

"This is my schedule of everything and what I’m supposed to post," said Kyndale Mack, who is working at RDA. “Posting sponsors that come. I’m learning how to manage money — what to spend it on and what not to spend it on."

"I do it because it's way better to get a jump start on life," said Kunakhovich, who's working at a summer camp.

For Iris Miller, it’s all about building confidence.

"Sometimes, I can be shy and more quiet, but working here has helped me be less shy," said Miller, who's working at ThreeBirds Coffee House this summer.

Whether the teens working are helping their families or saving for their future, Rosedale leaders say they want to build their next engaged generation.

“The students you are seeing today — they are going to be our city planners, the public work guys, mayors, and governors; we want them to know what it takes to run a business in Rosedale, work hard, work with colleagues, and be professional,” said Stryka.

