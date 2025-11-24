Toy drives, stores seeing impacts of higher costs this holiday season

KSHB 41 reporter Lily O’Shea Becker covers Franklin and Douglas counties in Kansas. Share your story idea with Lily .

Holly Pollard, owner of Brookside Toy and Science, has been preparing for the holiday season for months.

“All year has been wild," she said.

KSHB 41 News spoke with Pollard in April when she stocked up on toys in anticipation of tariff impacts.

“As a matter of fact, I was just bringing up some items I stocked up on to re-stock the shelves," she said on Monday.

Pollard said her shelves are missing some classic Christmas items, including Lincoln Logs, this year.

“I didn’t think my customers would appreciate the price labels on those," she said.

She said tariffs are just one reason toys are more expensive this year, which led her to decide not to carry certain items with higher prices.

“Something that I would have had on my shelf at $60, that I consider to be a good Christmas present price, is now $90 or $95," she said.

Pollard sees the impact of rising costs.

She said her store has never participated in a toy drive before because she didn't want her customers to think she was encouraging more sales.

“But this year, I had so many organizations reach out with a need, like a desperate need," Pollard said.

She's now hosting two toy drives — one with Children's Mercy and another with RoseBrooks — at her store.

Toys for Tots is another toy drive in the area that has seen increased demand for toys, according to SSgt. Cristian Martinez, regional Toys for Tots Marine coordinator.

“Typically, the demand has been within 40,000, but this year has increased to 60,000," he said.

Martinez was once a kid who opened presents through Toys for Tots.

“I know during the time we were going through a lot as a family, so Christmas Day, seeing gifts under the tree, it was pretty exciting seeing that," Martinez said.

Despite higher costs this year, Jenifer Megaris is carrying on her annual holiday tradition — donating to Toys for Tots.

“I chose to donate because it breaks my heart to think there would be a child anywhere that would not be remembered at Christmas time," she said.

She's finding ways to cover the rising costs.

“A sacrifice in my part, not a Starbucks coffee this week or don’t drive through McDonald's, would make up the difference for picking a toy for a child," Megaris said.

