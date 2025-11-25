Tracking the cost of Thanksgiving this year

KSHB 41 reporter Elyse Schoenig covers the cities of Shawnee and Mission. She also focuses on issues surrounding the cost of health care, saving for retirement and personal debt. Share your story idea with Elyse .

The American Farm Bureau Federation estimates the cost of your Thanksgiving is supposed to be cheaper this year than it was last year. The data shows the average cost of Thanksgiving staples in 2025 is $55.18 for a group of 10, or about $5.52 per person.

I cover portions of Johnson County, Kansas, and consumer topics for KSHB 41, so I went to a Hy-Vee in Shawnee to put these numbers to the test.

Hy-Vee has a $30 Thanksgiving meal deal that's good for a family of six. This includes some staples like a turkey, stuffing mix, gravy, green beans and more.

This is pretty on par with what American Farm Bureau is projecting.

I double checked a few Thanksgiving items that aren't part of the meal deal but are still available at Hy-Vee, like sweet potatoes and cranberries. Prices for these items aligned with what the bureau estimated for this year, too.

I also caught up with a few shoppers. Two of them told me they felt they'd spent the same amount of money on Thanksgiving this year as they did last year.

"This is her salad that she (wife) makes," Danny Gunter said when I asked him what he's shopping for. "Then, some of the normal stuff, and then a few things added in."

"My daughter has this list: green bean casserole, cauliflower casserole," said shopper Michelle Ward. "She's got it all organized. So I'm in and out."

