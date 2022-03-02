Tractor trailer crash on Tuesday shuts down Interstate 70 in Leavenworth County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A tractor trailer crash on Tuesday afternoon shut down eastbound Intestate 70 in Leavenworth County, Kansas.

A Kansas Highway Patrol crash report states the 2018 Peterbilt was headed east when it lost control.

The truck got back onto the road and hit an inside barrier wall, the report states.

The driver, Kelly Noss, 61, of Dougherty, Iowa, suffered serious injuries.

Noss was wearing a safety restraint when the crash occurred.

The eastbound lanes of the highway were closed for hours while investigators and clean up crews worked at the scene.