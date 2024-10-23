Tractor trailer hits, critically injures pedestrian on EB Missouri 210, N. Eldon Ave.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries after being hit by a tractor-trailer on eastbound Missouri 210 Highway and N. Eldon Avenue on Wednesday morning.

At about 10:15 a.m., Kansas City, Missouri, police responded to the highway on reports of a crash involving a pedestrian.

Preliminary investigation found a white Kia Forte was stopped and blocking the southernmost outside line of Missouri 210.

The driver in the Kia made a left turn directly in front of a Peterbilt tractor-trailer traveling in the middle lane of the highway.

This caused the Peterbilt to hit the Kia and caused the tractor-trailer to go into the westbound lanes of Missouri 210.

The Peterbilt then hit the Conex trailer of a white Freightliner tractor-trailer, causing the Conex to redirect and hit a pedestrian standing on the northbound shoulder of Missouri 210.

The pedestrian was transported to an area hospital, where they're in critical condition. No word on why the pedestrian was standing on the shoulder.

Police said the driver of the Kia is under investigation for impairment.

