Tractor-trailer loses control, smashes through concrete median on I-435 near Midland Drive

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was injured in a multi-vehicle crash Monday morning on Interstate 435 near Midland Drive.

Around 11:40 a.m., the Kansas Highway Patrol said a tractor-trailer lost control in the northbound lanes, crashed through a concrete barrier in a construction area and struck two southbound vehicles.

The semi then caught fire in the median, per the Shawnee Fire Department.

Firefighters extinguished the fire.

One patient was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. The crash investigation and debris removal are causing traffic congestion in both directions near I-435 and Midland Drive. pic.twitter.com/jpeebXOeUK — ShawneeKSFire (@ShawneeKSFire) November 18, 2024

One person was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene — KHP, Shawnee Fire Department, Shawnee Police Department, Lenexa Fire Department and Johnson County MED-ACT.

Debris as well as the investigation into the incident contributed to several hours of traffic congestion in both directions.

Kansas City Scout

The area was cleared before 4:15 p.m.

—