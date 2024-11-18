Watch Now
Tractor-trailer loses control, smashes through concrete median on I-435 near Midland Drive

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was injured in a multi-vehicle crash Monday morning on Interstate 435 near Midland Drive.

Around 11:40 a.m., the Kansas Highway Patrol said a tractor-trailer lost control in the northbound lanes, crashed through a concrete barrier in a construction area and struck two southbound vehicles.

The semi then caught fire in the median, per the Shawnee Fire Department.

One person was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene — KHP, Shawnee Fire Department, Shawnee Police Department, Lenexa Fire Department and Johnson County MED-ACT.

Debris as well as the investigation into the incident contributed to several hours of traffic congestion in both directions.

The area was cleared before 4:15 p.m.

