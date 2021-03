KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A tractor trailer overturned Sunday morning on Interstate 35 ramp heading towards Interstate 635 in Wyandotte County.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol the driver was not seriously injured in the crash that happened at about 10:15 a.m.

The semi did not lose its load, but is blocking the entire ramp, which is expected to be shutdown for several hours.

This is a developing story and will be updated.