'Tradition': Commemorative games honor Mexican-American fast-pitch softball legacy in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas City Museum historian Gene T. Chavez founded the Los Sobios Commemorative Games in 2015 to honor the legacy of Mexican-American fast-pitch softball games in Kansas City, Kansas.

Over 100 people gathered at a baseball diamond in the Argentine neighborhood on Saturday to play games and "reminisce." It's the same exact ball field where Mexican-American leagues were established decades ago.

Jason Gould/KSHB Gene T. Chavez

“White teams would not play against them (Mexican-Americans), much like how the Negro Leagues had to play in their own separate league," Chavez said. “The Mexicans, back in the 20's, 30's, 40's, 50's, even into the 60's developed their own leagues playing fast-pitch softball.”

Chavez said many GI's are credited with developing the leagues after returning home from World War II.

Friends Manuel Jaso and Paul Vega are from Newton, Kansas, and have traveled to KCK over the years for games and tournaments, including this weekend's Los Sobios Commemorative Games. They've played as far back as the 1950s.

Jason Gould/KSHB Paul Vega

"My dad played up here, I played here, my sons have played here," Vega said.

Both Vega's and Jaso's fathers founded Newton's Mexican-American fast-pitch softball tournament 76 years ago, and its the longest-standing in the world, according to Chavez.

"My family's actually in the sixth generation of softball players," Jaso said.

Jaso remembers the early days of the leagues.

“Well, I started out chasing foul balls for a nickel or a bag of popcorn," he said.

Chavez, Jaso and Vega says it's important to carry on the tradition for generations to come.

“Now of course, many of the young people are integrated into other teams, but they still remember what their parents went through," Chavez said.

All three men said the history of segregation must not be forgotten.

"This is a historic site and really should be designated as a historic site," Chavez said of the baseball field where leagues were formed all those years ago.

