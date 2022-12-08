Traditional Irish pub moving into former location of Ragland Road, Dubliner

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Nearly eight months after the last call was announced at The Dubliner , a new Irish pub is moving in.

KC Hooley House will open at 170 E. 14th St. in the Power & Light District in early 2023.

The authentic traditional Irish Pub is the “vision” of experienced restauranteurs Ryan Haverty, Ryan Weekley, Jamie Behtke and James Eddy.

"Every big city nationally and internationally has a great Irish pub, the city's pub, a place to be proud of," said Ryan Haverty, owner of KC Hooley House. "We look forward to making KC Hooley House that destination for locals and tourists alike.

"Our team is hard at work refreshing the space and we look forward to sharing more details about the concept in the near future."

Haverty was also an owner of the Dubliner. After the pub's 10-year lease expired, regulars were left feeling “melancholy” as the “end of a legendary bar” came to a close.

Before the Dubliner's time, Irish pub Ragland Road occupied the space from 2008 until 2011, when the owner filed for bankruptcy.

But in 2023, KC Hooley House plans to offer a unique experience offering "completely different concepts."

One area will feature dining and an area for regional acts to perform while a second bar and lounge area will provide a smaller menu paired with “an extensive and entertaining craft cocktail experience,” per Power & Light.

“Throughout the last several months I’ve gotten to know the amazing local team behind this concept, and I cannot wait to help their vision come to life next year,” KCP&L District president John Moncke said in a statement.

In addition to KC Hooley House, new P&L tenant Blue Sushi Sake Grill, located across the street, will open in the new year.

