KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police have closed the intersection at 39th and Southwest Trafficway.

There was a traffic accident reported in this area about 2:05 this morning.

Police dispatch says one car did hit a light pole and it knocked out power in the area.

Police have the intersection blocked off as power is restored and as they investigate what happened.

So far there's no word on the extent of injuries or how many cars or people were involved.