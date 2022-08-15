Traffic builds up on northbound I-35 due to crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Traffic is building up during morning rush-hour Monday morning on northbound Interstate 35 at Front Street in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department says the interstate was down to one lane of traffic was passing between two firetrucks Monday morning due to an injury crash. Police say the crash is non-life-threatening.

Meanwhile on I-35 southbound near Levee Road, a stalled vehicle on the right shoulder is causing backup. It is expected to be cleared by around 7:30 a.m., according to Kansas City scout.

It is not yet known when all lanes of traffic on NB I-35 will reopen.