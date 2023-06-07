Train hits car abandoned on railroad tracks Tuesday in Clay County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A train hit a car abandoned on a tracks Tuesday afternoon near the village of Birmingham in Clay County.

The train hit the white Ford Focus or Fiesta about 5:30 p.m. at North Arlington Avenue and Northeast Birmingham Road, according to a news release from the Clay County Sheriff's Department.

No injuries were reported.

Witnesses told investigators the car ran off the road and landed on the railroad tracks.

The driver got out of the car and ran off, according to the sheriff's office.

Police and sheriff's deputies are looking for the driver.

