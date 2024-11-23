‘Transform the skyline’: Group details plan for 25-story tower in downtown Kansas City, Missouri

KSHB 41's Caroline Hogan contributed to this story. If you have a question about a development project in Kansas City, send Caroline an e-mail.

Earlier this week, developers and stakeholders of downtown Kansas City, Missouri, met to share updates on progress in the downtown area.

Among the showstoppers was learning more about a proposed $250 million, 25-story, mixed-use tower at 8th Street and Grand Boulevard.

Juan Banos, CEO of Los Angeles-area-based The BR Companies spoke to the project’s importance to his company and to Kansas City during the State of Downtown event Wednesday at the Origin Hotel on Kansas City’s Riverfront.

Plans call for the .85-acre site currently home to a single-story structure to be transformed into 600,000 square feet of mixed-use space.

More than 24,000 square feet of ground floor and rooftop food and beverage and retail are planned. A 438-space parking garage would provide parking for residents, tenants, business customers and nearby properties.

The building would contain more than 315 residential units on top of the ground floor retail.

Conceptual renderings from the architectural firm Hoefer Welker accompanied Banos’ presentation Wednesday.

