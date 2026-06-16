KSHB 41 anchor/reporter Daniela Leon covers transportation-related issues in Kansas City. Share your story idea with Daniela .

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The first of six World Cup matches that will be played in Kansas City will kick off Tuesday night at Kansas City Stadium.

Getting around KC and to Kansas City Stadium on Match Day

If you are lucky enough to have a ticket to the match, your best bet to get there is a stadium-direct option.

To reserve your ride, you must go to the KC26 website.

Stadium Direct serves match-day ticketholders, running from Fan Fest, the Plaza, or designated park-and-ride locations directly to the stadium.

The service costs $15 per rider, per match for round-trip service. A match ticket is required.

There are several locations:



ConnectKC26 Bus Mall: 2644 Warwick Trafficway, Kansas City, MO 64108

Graceway Park & Ride: 8611 E. 55th Street, Kansas City, MO 64129

Independence Park & Ride: 18801 E. 39th Street S., Independence, MO 64057

North Kansas City Park & Ride: 520 E. 19th Avenue, North Kansas City, MO 64116

Oak Park Mall Park & Ride: 11855 W. 95th Street, Overland Park, KS 66214

Plaza: 41 Emanuel Cleaver II Blvd., Kansas City, MO 64112

KC26 says the North Kansas City and Oak Park Mall locations are sold out for Tuesday night's match.

ConnectKC26 offers multiple transit services connecting key locations across the region from June 11 through July 13. Tickets for ConnectKC26 services can be purchased in advance on the KC2026 website. You'll need to create an account to buy passes.

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