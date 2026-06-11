KSHB 41 reporter Elyse Schoenig covers Johnson County. She also focuses on issues surrounding the cost of health care, saving for retirement and personal debt. Share your story idea with Elyse .

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Getting around Kansas City during the World Cup is easier than you might think. There are several public transportation options available to fans across the metro.

ConnectKC26 offers multiple transit services connecting key locations across the region from June 11 through July 13. Tickets for ConnectKC26 services can be purchased in advance on the KC2026 website. You'll need to create an account to buy passes.

How to get around Kansas City during FIFA World Cup using public transit options

Region Direct is the fastest option for getting to the FIFA Fan Festival, with 15 pickup locations across the Kansas City area. Buses run every 20 minutes to Fan Fest.

Pass options include:



1-day pass for $5;

7-day pass for $25;

Full tournament pass for $50, covering unlimited rides from June 11 through July 13.

Riders driving to any of the 15 Region Direct pickup locations should look for designated park-and-ride lots to leave their vehicles.

Stadium Direct serves match-day ticketholders, running from Fan Fest, the Plaza, or designated park-and-ride locations directly to the stadium. The service costs $15 per rider, per match for round-trip service. A match ticket is required.

KC2026

Airport Direct provides free round-trip service between Kansas City International Airport and the ConnectKC26 Bus Mall at 27th Street and Main Street in downtown Kansas City — just two blocks from the FIFA Fan Festival — with a valid ConnectKC26 pass.

Johnson County is also providing public transportation options through its Johnson County United transit service, which includes two options.

Johnson County United Drop and Ride offers direct, free shuttle service from KCI to Lenexa City Center and the Overland Park Convention Center. The service is drop-off only, and no long-term parking is available at either location. It is free of charge and available for all airport-related travel.

Elyse Schoenig / KSHB

Johnson County United Link provides public transit circulator routes connecting Johnson County cities — Leawood, Lenexa, Merriam, Mission, Olathe, Overland Park, and Shawnee. The service includes three routes that overlap at Oak Park Mall. Parking at Link stops is very limited or may not be available, and riders are encouraged to find alternate ways to reach the stops. Time-limited street parking is available at Lenexa City Center, though overnight parking in the garages is not permitted.

Mariana Torres, a Mexico fan, used the Region Direct service to get to Fan Fest for the 2026 World Cup debut.

"Honestly, today is a Mexican holiday. I put in PTO for this, so we are all super excited," Torres said.

KSHB 41 Mariana Torres

Torres said the transit option made the trip easier.

"Just love the transportation, being able to leave my car around here," she said. "Honestly, I thought it was going to be a lot more packed. Thank you for helping us figure it out!"

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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